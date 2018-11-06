NOW PLAYING

Free Speech or Violence?: How White Supremacists are Targeting the First Amendment

In the year since Unite the Right, small towns across the country have been determined not to be the next Charlottesville. Many still wonder what can be done to stop white supremacists from marching and rallying in cities. HuffPost spoke with former ACLU president Nadine Strossen about what it means to censor hate speech in an era of increasing attacks from hate groups. Where can we draw the line between free speech and violence?