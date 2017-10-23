Watch French President's Dog Pee In Fireplace During Official Meeting

This presidential leak was no state secret.

Watch French President Emmanuel Macron’s dog Nemo pee in an Élysée Palace fireplace during a meeting with junior ministers recently.

The viral footage, captured by French station TF1, shows Nemo doing his business in the gilded office, sending the head of state and the other officials into laughter.

“Does this happen often?” a junior minister for planning, Julien Denormandie, asks the president.

“No, you triggered a totally unusual behavior in my dog,” Macron replies.

Good dog, Nemo ― for adding levity to government.

Macron and his wife Brigitte reportedly bought Nemo from an animal rescue for about $300.