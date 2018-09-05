Will Smith And Alfonso Ribeiro Hung Out And Our 'Fresh Prince' Dreams Came True

It’s not unusual to love this new photo of Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” costars (aka Will and Carlton) reunited Tuesday, and both posted a snap of their get-together to Instagram:

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Sep 4, 2018 at 10:20am PDT

Smith called Ribeiro “one of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock,” while Ribeiro said he’d had “a great time this morning playing with my boy.”

The pair were last pictured catching up with other cast members of the hit 1990-96 sitcom back in 2017:

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

There’s no word on whether any Carlton dancing went down during their latest rendezvous:

Check out snaps of the “Fresh Prince” cast back in the day below:

NBC via Getty Images

NBC via Getty Images

NBC via Getty Images

NBC via Getty Images

NBC via Getty Images

NBC via Getty Images