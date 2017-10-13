Friday's Morning Email: Here's How Trump Is Undermining Obamacare

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
HOW TRUMP IS UNDERMINING OBAMACARE “President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to health insurance companies serving the poorest customers on the Obamacare exchanges, the White House announced Thursday.” [HuffPost] [Tweet |
CALIFORNIA FIRES NOW DEADLIEST IN STATE HISTORY At least 31 people have died, and experts believe the death toll will climb. The satellite and aerial photos capture the scope of the tragedy. And this haunting video shows a U.S. postal worker delivering mail to scorched shells of homes. [HuffPost]
THE WEINSTEIN COMPANY BOARD SAYS THEY DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT THE SETTLEMENTS Experts say they’re not so sure that’s possible. NYPD has confirmed they’re looking into allegations of a 2004 Harvey Weinstein assault case. Kate Beckinsale said the movie mogul harassed her at 17. And Emma Thompson said she thinks there are many more “Harvey Weinsteins” in Hollywood. [HuffPost]
DOES TWITTER SEEM A BIT QUIET TO YOU TODAY? That’s because women are boycotting Twitter in solidarity with Rose McGowan after her account was suspended earlier this week. Twitter reactivated her accountThursday. [HuffPost]
TRUMP EXPECTED TO ‘DECERTIFY’ IRAN DEAL And punt the issue to Congress today. [HuffPost]
JARED KUSHNER’S SECURITY CLEARANCE APPLICATION HAD APPROXIMATELY 100 ERRORS AND OMISSIONS ”‘I have never seen that level of mistakes,’ Charles Phalen, the director of the National Background Investigations Bureau, told a House subcommittee hearing on Wednesday.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
IT REALLY ALL MAY NOT MATTER As the Yellowstone supervolcano may wipe out life on Earth faster than anyone thought. [USA Today]
INTRODUCING ‘I’M STILL HERE’ This new HuffPost podcast examines what happens in communities that endure a tragedy after the national media has moved on from the story. [HuffPost]
SENATE DEMS URGE NIH TO RENEW FUNDING FOR GUN VIOLENCE RESEARCH “The $22 million in NIH funding that backed 22 gun violence research projects from 2014 to 2017 expired in January.” [HuffPost]
THIS UNRETOUCHED PHOTO OF 79-YEAR-OLD JANE FONDA ON THE COVER OF TOWN & COUNTRY Is everything. [HuffPost]
IN WHAT MILLENNIALS HAVE DONE WRONG TODAY NEWS Apparently we’re the most likely group to go outside and infect people when we have the flu. [Moneyish]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Two were killed and several more injured in a prison break attempt in North Carolina.
-
Meet the Canadian man, his American wife and their three young children born during the couple’s five years in captivity who were freed from the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.
-
A Republican senator said Trump would extend the DACA deadline if Congress doesn’t find a solution by March.
-
An Amazon studio executive has been suspended following harassment allegations.
-
A restaurant manager has been accused of enslaving a mentally disabled cook.
-
That time Rick Perry called Puerto Rico a country.
-
People can’t get over this photo of Kurt Russell napping.
-
What the inside of your iPhone looks like.
-
Fans were ecstatic after this beloved “Jeopardy!” contestant got Alex Trebek to utter a “naughty word.”
-
Find someone whose reaction to seeing you as a bride is this powerful.
-
Why you should never ignore your rosacea.
-
Roger Goodell’s wife went to town defending him with a secret Twitter account.
-
Paris plans to eliminate the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2030.
-
“Game of Thrones” will be shutting down production for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding.
-
Here’s what Facebook considers hate speech.
-
Chester Bennington’s “Carpool Karaoke” with Linkin Park aired three months after his death.
-
The owners of the “Breaking Bad” house are really rather tired of folks throwing pizzas on their roof.
-
Why you didn’t hear about this airport bomber last week.
-
-
Mary-Kate Olsen wore Velcro sneakers to a gala because, well, she can.
CONVERSATIONS