Friday's Morning Email: Here's How Trump Is Undermining Obamacare

HOW TRUMP IS UNDERMINING OBAMACARE "President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to health insurance companies serving the poorest customers on the Obamacare exchanges, the White House announced Thursday."

CALIFORNIA FIRES NOW DEADLIEST IN STATE HISTORY At least 31 people have died, and experts believe the death toll will climb. The satellite and aerial photos capture the scope of the tragedy. And this haunting video shows a U.S. postal worker delivering mail to scorched shells of homes.

THE WEINSTEIN COMPANY BOARD SAYS THEY DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE SETTLEMENTS Experts say they're not so sure that's possible. NYPD has confirmed they're looking into allegations of a 2004 Harvey Weinstein assault case. Kate Beckinsale said the movie mogul harassed her at 17. And Emma Thompson said she thinks there are many more "Harvey Weinsteins" in Hollywood.

DOES TWITTER SEEM A BIT QUIET TO YOU TODAY? That's because women are boycotting Twitter in solidarity with Rose McGowan after her account was suspended earlier this week. Twitter reactivated her accountThursday.

TRUMP EXPECTED TO 'DECERTIFY' IRAN DEAL And punt the issue to Congress today.

JARED KUSHNER'S SECURITY CLEARANCE APPLICATION HAD APPROXIMATELY 100 ERRORS AND OMISSIONS "'I have never seen that level of mistakes,' Charles Phalen, the director of the National Background Investigations Bureau, told a House subcommittee hearing on Wednesday."