Friday's Morning Email: Hope Is Fading In Puerto Rico Over The Government Response

A WEEK AFTER MARIA, HOPE IS FADING FAST IN PUERTO RICO “We’re running out of potable water. Out of food. We’ve got a lot of people sick with diarrhea. There’s conjunctivitis sprouts all over and no medicines. No one from the government has come to see us. They’ve left us alone.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh are on Facebook]

TOM PRICE REPORTEDLY SPENT ABOUT $1 MILLION OF FEDERAL MONEY ON NONCOMMERCIAL FLIGHTS While the HHS secretary said he would be reimbursing the government for those flights, he’s just paying for his seat ― so only $51,887.31. [HuffPost]

TWITTER IS IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF LAWMAKERS Over its “lackluster response” to Russian-linked accounts in the 2016 election. [HuffPost]

ICE ARRESTS NEARLY 500 IN CRACKDOWN ON SANCTUARY CITIES “In President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, ICE arrested nearly 40 percent more people than it had during the same period the previous year.” [HuffPost]

WHITE HOUSE LAUNCHING INTERNAL PROBE INTO PRIVATE EMAIL USE BY SENIOR AIDES Including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. [Reuters]

ELON MUSK IS SHOOTING FOR THE STARS Literally. The man wants to build a city on Mars and is promising rocket trips that can take you anywhere on Earth in under an hour. [HuffPost]

STEVE SCALISE RETURNS TO CONGRESS AFTER JUNE SHOOTING “You have no idea how great this feels to be back here at work in the people’s house.” [HuffPost]

PITTSBURGH’S BACK Howard Fineman takes a look at the “fourth industrial revolution” revitalizing the city. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING