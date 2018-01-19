Friday's Morning Email: House Passes A Spending Bill, But The Shutdown Threat Still Looms

Bloomberg via Getty Images

TOP STORIES

THE HOUSE HAS PASSED A SPENDING BILL, BUT THE THREAT OF A SHUTDOWN REMAINS House Republican leaders cut a last-minute deal with conservatives, but that legislation still faces challenges. Here’s how a shutdown would affect everything from parks to passport offices. Also hanging in the balance: health care for millions of kids. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar e on Facebook]

FELONY CHARGES HAVE BEEN DROPPED AGAINST 129 PROTESTERS Who were swept up in mass arrests on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration last year. Another 59 will still face trial. [HuffPost]

AMAZON IS NARROWING ITS HUNT FOR A SECOND HQ TO 20 CITIES Sadly for Kansas City’s mayor, a thousand 5-star reviews plugging his city weren’t enough to get it on the short list. [HuffPost]

THE SUPREME COURT TELLS NORTH CAROLINA TO HOLD OFF ON REDRAWING ITS CONGRESSIONAL MAP Gerrymandering is causing major controversies ahead of this year’s elections. [HuffPost]

THE WHITE HOUSE IS REPORTEDLY PUSHING FOR A JERUSALEM EMBASSY BY NEXT YEAR A much faster timeline than anticipated. [HuffPost]

POPE FRANCIS STUNNED SEXUAL ABUSE VICTIMS OF A CHILEAN PRIEST By accusing them of slander. [HuffPost]

AMERICA’S IMPRISONMENT RATE IS FALLING Which isn’t making us any less safe, according to a new report. “The argument has been for so long that if you wanted crime to go down, then prisons had to go up...that’s not what we’re seeing in the data.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

GIVING A WHOLE NEW MEANING TO ‘FIRST BABY’ New Zealand’s prime minister has announced she’s three months pregnant. “I’ll be Prime Minister AND a mum,” she wrote. [HuffPost]

USA GYMNASTICS IS CUTTING TIES WITH THE TRAINING CENTER WHERE ATHLETES SAY THEY WERE ABUSED Karolyi Ranch served as the organization’s national team training center since 2001. Victims of Larry Nassar, including Olympian McKayla Maroney, are continuing to deliver impact statements before his sentencing. A judge called Nassar “delusional” for saying he found it hard to listen. [HuffPost]

BEING A PROFESSIONAL DISNEY PRINCESS ISN’T ALWAYS GLAMOROUS But judging by these photos, the job can be pretty darn magical. [HuffPost]

NANCY PELOSI WILL BE A GUEST JUDGE ON ‘RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE’ A statement from our nation’s House minority leader: “All I can say is, you betta werk!” [HuffPost]

HERE’S WHY NORWAY IS CONSISTENTLY RATED THE BEST PLACE IN THE WORLD TO LIVE If only it were just a little warmer there. [HuffPost]

THESE SUNDANCE MOVIES COULD BE THE BREAKOUT HITS OF 2018 Including a Lizzie Borden biopic, a Laura Dern vehicle and a handful of films about race in America. [HuffPost]