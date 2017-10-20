Friday's Morning Email: The Uninsured Rate Is On The Rise Again

THE UNINSURED RATE IS ON THE RISE “The national uninsured rate has started climbing back up amid higher costs for health insurance and uncertainty about the future of the Affordable Care Act.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar e on Facebook]

INSIDE THE SENATE-PASSED BUDGET THAT’S KEY TO TRUMP TAX REFORM “By a 51-to-49 vote, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the budget measure, which would add up to $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade in order to pay for proposed tax cuts.” [Reuters]

GEORGE W. BUSH CONDEMNS TRUMPISM Outlining what he sees as “new and serious threats” to democracy. But as Mollie Reilly writes, he skips his role in how Trump came to be. [HuffPost]

LUPITA NYONG’O SAYS HARVEY WEINSTEIN PUSHED HER TO MASSAGE HIM “I panicked,” the actress said. Filmmaker Quinten Tarantino said he knew enough and should have spoken up over the years about Weinstein’s behavior. And this Texas Congresswomanbelieves it’s the “responsibility of the female” to prevent sexual abuse. [HuffPost]

THOUSANDS OF PROTESTERS SHOW UP IN FLORIDA TO DROWN OUT RICHARD SPENCER’S HATE There was a much larger group of activists than supporters of the white supremacist. [HuffPost]

WHEN THE TRUSTED BECOME THE ACCUSED “The Army is grappling with a resurgence of cases in which troops responsible for preventing sexual assault have been accused of rape and related crimes, undercutting the Pentagon’s claims that it is making progress against sexual violence in the ranks.” [WaPo]

THE LA DODGERS ARE HEADED TO THE WORLD SERIES And as Cardinals fans, we can’t say we’re sorry to see the Cubs go. [Reuters]