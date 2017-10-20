Friday's Morning Email: The Uninsured Rate Is On The Rise Again

TOP STORIES
THE UNINSURED RATE IS ON THE RISE “The national uninsured rate has started climbing back up amid higher costs for health insurance and uncertainty about the future of the Affordable Care Act.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar
INSIDE THE SENATE-PASSED BUDGET THAT’S KEY TO TRUMP TAX REFORM “By a 51-to-49 vote, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the budget measure, which would add up to $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade in order to pay for proposed tax cuts.” [Reuters]
GEORGE W. BUSH CONDEMNS TRUMPISM Outlining what he sees as “new and serious threats” to democracy. But as Mollie Reilly writes, he skips his role in how Trump came to be. [HuffPost]
LUPITA NYONG’O SAYS HARVEY WEINSTEIN PUSHED HER TO MASSAGE HIM “I panicked,” the actress said. Filmmaker Quinten Tarantino said he knew enough and should have spoken up over the years about Weinstein’s behavior. And this Texas Congresswomanbelieves it’s the “responsibility of the female” to prevent sexual abuse. [HuffPost]
THOUSANDS OF PROTESTERS SHOW UP IN FLORIDA TO DROWN OUT RICHARD SPENCER’S HATE There was a much larger group of activists than supporters of the white supremacist. [HuffPost]
WHEN THE TRUSTED BECOME THE ACCUSED “The Army is grappling with a resurgence of cases in which troops responsible for preventing sexual assault have been accused of rape and related crimes, undercutting the Pentagon’s claims that it is making progress against sexual violence in the ranks.” [WaPo]
THE LA DODGERS ARE HEADED TO THE WORLD SERIES And as Cardinals fans, we can’t say we’re sorry to see the Cubs go. [Reuters]
WHAT’S BREWING
SO PAUL RYAN ROASTED TRUMP AT THE AL SMITH DINNER We could watch lines like this: “Enough with the applause, you sound like the Cabinet when Donald Trump walks in the room” all day. [HuffPost]
SO IT TURNS OUT OBAMA WROTE SOME PRETTY INTENSE LOVE LETTERS TO HIS COLLEGE GIRLFRIEND We have a feeling the Slack chats among this generation we’ll be reading 30 years from now aren’t quite as eloquent. [HuffPost]
APPARENTLY DIET AVOCADOS ARE A THING They’ll still cost millennials their shot at a house. [HuffPost]
MELISSA JOAN HART CONFIRMED SHE WON’T BE A PART OF THE ‘SABRINA’ REBOOT That’ll have a “Riverdale” crossover ― because those teens weren’t angsty enough, apparently we’re adding magic. [HuffPost]
YES, YOUR DOG’S SAD FACE MEANS SOMETHING And we didn’t need science to tell us that ― but now we have it. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
John Kelly spoke out about the Gold Star call controversy, saying he was “stunned” the congresswoman repeated the call.
London police are investigating rape accusations against David Blaine.
The Sonoma County Sheriff is battling with ICE over misinformation on how the California fires began.
Senate Republicans blocked a measure to protect an Arctic wildlife refuge from oil drilling.
Prepare yourselves, we have the newest Taylor Swift single.
Michelle Williams gets real about her struggle with depression during her Destiny’s Child days.
“Fashion Police” is finally ending.
The internet still can’t stop talking about that whole Melania “imposter” theory.
Who wouldn’t love a Facebook page dedicated to the dogs UPS drivers meet.
Let the cops explain to you (preemptively) how to pull off a great Halloween prank without getting arrested.
Constantly checking social media during a tragedy can be dangerous for your mental health.
Your mom is going to love Will Ferrell making a point about not being on your phone at the dinner table in these PSAs.
Chelsea Handler quit her Netflix show for this reason.
Anna Faris might have a new boyfriend after splitting from Chris Pratt.
And Frank Ocean has beaten a $14.5-million libel suit filed by his father.
