Friday's Morning Email: Trump, Kim Jong Un To Meet

Friday, March 9

Hi there! Eliot Nelson here filling in for Lauren Weber while she’s on vacation. Lauren will be back Monday!

PEACE IN OUR TIME? TRUMP, KIM JONG UN TO MEET After months of antagonistic posturing, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet in May, South Korea's national security adviser announced Thursday.

KOREA OBSERVERS STUNNED BY NEWS OF MEETING “Honestly, it was stunning. I don’t think you’d be able to find anyone who follows this issue closely that would’ve predicted that announcement tonight,” said one observer. “I would say that my feelings on the issues are guarded optimism.” [HuffPost]

JEFF SESSIONS’ FIVE-YEAR PLAN FOR THE DOJ A draft memo obtained by HuffPost finds the attorney general aiming to shift the law enforcement’s agency’s focus to “cracking down on undocumented immigrants, aggressively prosecuting national security leaks, zeroing in on campus speech issues, targeting the MS-13 gang and restoring the “rule of law” throughout the country.” [HuffPost]

WIDESPREAD OPPOSITION TO TRUMP’S TARIFFS ON CAPITOL HILL Seven Republican senators on Thursday wrote the president, saying his new fees on foreign steel and aluminum could alienate “key international partners that contribute to our ability to defend our nation and maintain international stability.” [HuffPost]

BEN CARSON WALKS BACK HUD MISSION SHIFT In an email to Housing and Urban Development staffers, secretary Ben Carson wrote that his agency would continue to focus on ensuring equal access to housing. An internal HUD email obtained by HuffPost suggested the agency was shifting away from that mission. [HuffPost]