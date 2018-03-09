Friday's Morning Email: Trump, Kim Jong Un To Meet

TOP STORIES
Friday, March 9
Hi there! Eliot Nelson here filling in for Lauren Weber while she’s on vacation. Lauren will be back Monday!
PEACE IN OUR TIME? TRUMP, KIM JONG UN TO MEET After months of antagonistic posturing, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet in May, South Korea’s national security adviser announced Thursday. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
KOREA OBSERVERS STUNNED BY NEWS OF MEETING “Honestly, it was stunning. I don’t think you’d be able to find anyone who follows this issue closely that would’ve predicted that announcement tonight,” said one observer. “I would say that my feelings on the issues are guarded optimism.” [HuffPost]
JEFF SESSIONS’ FIVE-YEAR PLAN FOR THE DOJ A draft memo obtained by HuffPost finds the attorney general aiming to shift the law enforcement’s agency’s focus to “cracking down on undocumented immigrants, aggressively prosecuting national security leaks, zeroing in on campus speech issues, targeting the MS-13 gang and restoring the “rule of law” throughout the country.” [HuffPost]
WIDESPREAD OPPOSITION TO TRUMP’S TARIFFS ON CAPITOL HILL Seven Republican senators on Thursday wrote the president, saying his new fees on foreign steel and aluminum could alienate “key international partners that contribute to our ability to defend our nation and maintain international stability.” [HuffPost]
BEN CARSON WALKS BACK HUD MISSION SHIFT In an email to Housing and Urban Development staffers, secretary Ben Carson wrote that his agency would continue to focus on ensuring equal access to housing. An internal HUD email obtained by HuffPost suggested the agency was shifting away from that mission. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
CHARLES KOCH SLAMS CORPORATE MONEY IN POLITICS “Our lawmakers must act on behalf of all Americans — not just the privileged few,” the conservative billionaire and mega-donor wrote in an op-ed published Thursday. [HuffPost]
WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT GUN MANUFACTURERS While much of the national conversation on gun control following the February mass shooting in a Florida high school has focused on the National Rifle Association, gun manufacturers have largely avoided scrutiny. [HuffPost]
INTERIOR DEPARTMENT SPENT $138,670 ON SECRETARY’S DOOR “The secretary was not aware of this contract but agrees that this is a lot of money for demo, install, materials and labor,” a spokesperson for Secretary Ryan Zinke said. [HuffPost]
WHAT WE LOSE WHEN WOMEN ARE LEFT OUT OF ECONOMICS Only 14 percent of full economics professors in American universities are women. [HuffPost]
PRO-TRUMP PASTOR NOT BOTHERED BY PRESIDENT’S AFFAIR WITH PORN STAR “Evangelicals knew they weren’t voting for an altar boy when they voted for Donald Trump,” he said. “We supported him because of his policies and his strong leadership.” Robert Jeffress said on Fox News on Thursday of the commander-in-chief’s alleged tryst with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. [HuffPost]
