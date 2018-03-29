A “Friends” reboot isn’t on the cards anytime soon — or ever, per various members of the hit sitcom’s cast and crew.
But what if Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe really did end up returning to TV screens in this politically heightened age? On Wednesday, BuzzFeed editor David Mack posed a question that many “Friends” fans were likely too afraid to ask:
The query came after Tuesday’s successful reboot of of the sitcom “Roseanne,” complete with its Trump-supporting main character Roseanne Conner — who is portrayed by real-life Trump voter Roseanne Barr.
Mack’s post stirred quite the debate, with hundreds of people on Twitter putting forward theories of how the six Central Perk-loving “Friends” leads would have cast their ballots in the 2016 presidential election.
As the above sample shows, people were pretty conflicted.
They analyzed “Friends” plot lines, with some suggesting Rachel’s moneyed background would make her a Trump voter, and Ross’ scientific credentials would lead him to vote against.
Most people agreed on one thing, however: that Phoebe, with her concern for the environment, would have voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.
As the debate escalated, someone put forward the idea that none of the “Friends” characters would have voted:
“The One Where No One Voted,” perhaps?
Someone even imagined such an episode: