A “Friends” reboot isn’t on the cards anytime soon — or ever, per various members of the hit sitcom’s cast and crew.

But what if Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe really did end up returning to TV screens in this politically heightened age? On Wednesday, BuzzFeed editor David Mack posed a question that many “Friends” fans were likely too afraid to ask:

ok if they reboot Friends and try to make it topical which one of them voted for trump — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2018

The query came after Tuesday’s successful reboot of of the sitcom “Roseanne,” complete with its Trump-supporting main character Roseanne Conner — who is portrayed by real-life Trump voter Roseanne Barr.

Mack’s post stirred quite the debate, with hundreds of people on Twitter putting forward theories of how the six Central Perk-loving “Friends” leads would have cast their ballots in the 2016 presidential election.

Chandler- didn't vote; sez he did

Monica- Hill, obvs

Phoebe-Stein, Oobvs (b/c vaccines)

Rachel- didn't vote, got busy & gets to polls 5 mins too late, lol

Joey- thinks both r mean, votes John McClane in protest

ROSS IS TRUMP VOTER, straight lies about it. Reason: Hil's voice — Katharine Clark Gray (@KatieGonzo) March 28, 2018

Ross voted for Trump

Monica & Chandler voted 3rd party

Rachel & Phoebe voted for Hillary

Joey slept through the election and didn’t vote — Beyoncé biter we WILL find u (@tribranchvo) March 28, 2018

Ross for Hillary (science)

Chandler for Trump (jobs)

Monica Jill Stein to not anger these two

Rachel didn't vote cuz she forgot

Phoebe for Trump (Angry Berner)

Joey for Hillary (trying to get a chick) — Juan G. Andujar (@rajudnajuan) March 28, 2018

Would they vote for Trump?



❌Ross (anti-Semitism/LGBTQ/science)

❌Monica (anti-Semitism)

❌Chandler (anti-LGBTQ)

❌Phoebe (anti-environment).

❌Joey (we saw how he reacted to his dad's affair, or any harassment of sisters)



✔️Rachel (because of her dad) — ErikHitoshi (@TheOlsgaard) March 28, 2018

Ross and Joey voted Bernie

Monica voted Trump

Rachel and Phoebe voted Hilary

Chandler pretended to vote Trump to please Monica but actually voted For Hilary. — Rock in Peace King of Pop, Chester Bennington (@TonyMackSays) March 29, 2018

Rachel, most definitely! Her job consists of pleasing the rich by being their personal shopper. If the rich benefit, she benefits. She'd probably be even hawking the Ivanka Trump line at Bloomingdale's. Thus, she's most definitely a Trump voter. — What's in a name? 🤷 (@k0ol1) March 29, 2018

I can't believe some of these people saying Ross. He is a fact checker which is the total opposite of a Trump voter — broadband bloods (@brookcty) March 28, 2018

Right.. I basically hate Ross but he's such a stickler for science, and the literal meaning of exactly what people say, he couldn't reconcile that with Trump plus he has a science job.

I hate Ross and here I am, defending a fake person on Twitter — Jenny S. (@ncsujen) March 29, 2018

Joey...by accident. And somehow his fans, for whatever acting gig he currently has, find out and it’s a running gag of people throwing food items at him on the streets of NY. — GeekFilter 🖖 (@GeekFilter) March 28, 2018

As the above sample shows, people were pretty conflicted.

They analyzed “Friends” plot lines, with some suggesting Rachel’s moneyed background would make her a Trump voter, and Ross’ scientific credentials would lead him to vote against.

Most people agreed on one thing, however: that Phoebe, with her concern for the environment, would have voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Phoebe 100% voted for Stein — Chris (32 weeks til midterm elections) (@OccupyNachos) March 28, 2018

Phoebe's a Stein voter. The only question is whether she did it because she's a Berner or because she really believes that Jill was the best choice. — Shay (@shay_rika) March 29, 2018

Phoebe Jill Stein seems totally right. — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) March 29, 2018

As the debate escalated, someone put forward the idea that none of the “Friends” characters would have voted:

None of them voted. They were all busy. It's meant to be a funny episode where they all get caught up doing frustrating tasks they can't get out of but it actually proves how self-involved all the friends really are. — madeleine hindes (@madeleinelily) March 28, 2018

“The One Where No One Voted,” perhaps?

Someone even imagined such an episode: