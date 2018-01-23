'Friends' Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Reunion Movie 'Trailer'

So, no one told you that the “Friends” reunion movie was going to be this way.
And sadly, it’s not ― because a realistic-looking trailer for the highly-anticipated film is just a parody. YouTube channel Smasher shared the spoof clip online earlier this month, and it has garnered more than 4.7 million views.
Check it out here:
The last season of “Friends” aired in 2004, and the show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman has insisted a reunion will “never happen.” So this version, we guess, is the next-best thing.
By splicing clips from the six leading actors’ individual projects, the new spoof video ”picks up a few years where the final season left off.”
Monica and Chandler are getting divorced, Joey remains single, and Mike and Phoebe’s marriage is in trouble, per the YouTube video’s description. Perhaps predictably, Ross and Rachel are still struggling to figure out whether they should be together. (But are they on a break?)
Many people on Twitter were distraught at finding out the clip was fake:
Others, however, seem to be holding out hope that it’s real: