'Friends' Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Reunion Movie 'Trailer'

So, no one told you that the “Friends” reunion movie was going to be this way.

And sadly, it’s not ― because a realistic-looking trailer for the highly-anticipated film is just a parody. YouTube channel Smasher shared the spoof clip online earlier this month, and it has garnered more than 4.7 million views.

Check it out here:

The last season of “Friends” aired in 2004, and the show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman has insisted a reunion will “never happen.” So this version, we guess, is the next-best thing.

By splicing clips from the six leading actors’ individual projects, the new spoof video ”picks up a few years where the final season left off.”

Monica and Chandler are getting divorced, Joey remains single, and Mike and Phoebe’s marriage is in trouble, per the YouTube video’s description. Perhaps predictably, Ross and Rachel are still struggling to figure out whether they should be together. (But are they on a break?)

Many people on Twitter were distraught at finding out the clip was fake:

Man I really thought that “Friends” movie trailer was real this world is cruel pic.twitter.com/BWBfcCN3YK — Everything Bellarke (@LifeIsBellarke) January 20, 2018

Just watched the trailer for the 'friends reunion' film, and if it's a prank, I'm kicking shins — Biddle (@OllieeBiddle) January 21, 2018

goodnight to everyone except the person who made the fake movie trailer for the Friends reunion — payton merrill (@paytonmerrill) January 21, 2018

Others, however, seem to be holding out hope that it’s real:

My reaction after watching the ‘Friends’ reunión movie trailer, and noticing the storyline involves Monica and Chandler getting a divorce pic.twitter.com/foEWuJZu7S — Monse (@monsebonse_) January 18, 2018

what if the writers of Friends are waiting for Emma’s 18th birthday for a reunion episode with flashbacks to the video messages they all recorded on her 1st birthday — Jack Staples (@jackmstaples) January 16, 2018

I JUST SAW A TRAILER FOR FRIENDS THE MOVIE AND I DON’T KNOW IF IT IS REAL BUT IF IT IS I’M GONNA SCREAM pic.twitter.com/q4nRDvswNB — Elisha ღ (@camilas_aussie) January 18, 2018