Flirty Fringe Furniture That Doesn’t Look Like It Belongs In Your Grandma’s Attic

A sense of Time and Place. The Fringes Armchair by Munna is The Thing @tmagazine . An editorial shot in Porto at Munna's warehouse. Fringe was the defining embellishment of the ornate Victorian aesthetic; a velvet-upholstered settee edged with heavy bullion trim embodied the era's rococo formality… At once flirtatious and discreet, the chair provides not only lush comfort, but a wry commentary on the excesses of the past.

