Flirty Fringe Furniture That Doesn’t Look Like It Belongs In Your Grandma’s Attic

Fringe furniture is now a trend, but it’s not as unconventional as it sounds.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last year, you’ve seen the rapid mainstreaming of tassels and fringe on accessoreis from throw pillows and shower curtains to sandals and earrings. Now, it’s on to furniture.
Many of today’s biggest home trends are rooted in making what was once old new again, like the resurgence of luxurious velvet furniture and perfectly imperfect wabi sabi home decor. It’s unsurprising that this once Victorian-era look is now back and sexier than ever.
Get inspired for your next home design. Below, 34 pieces of fringed furniture and home decor that’ll liven up any boring ol’ room:
