HUFFPOST FINDS
04/20/2018 04:35 pm ET

Flirty Fringe Furniture That Doesn’t Look Like It Belongs In Your Grandma’s Attic

Liven up any boring ol' room with tassels and fringe.
By Brittany Nims

Fringe furniture is now a trend, but it’s not as unconventional as it sounds.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last year, you’ve seen the rapid mainstreaming of tassels and fringe on accessoreis from throw pillows and shower curtains to sandals and earrings. Now, it’s on to furniture. 

Many of today’s biggest home trends are rooted in making what was once old new again, like the resurgence of luxurious velvet furniture and perfectly imperfect wabi sabi home decor. It’s unsurprising that this once Victorian-era look is now back and sexier than ever. 

Get inspired for your next home design. Below, 34 pieces of fringed furniture and home decor that’ll liven up any boring ol’ room:  

  • 1 Fela Tasseled Chandelier
    Get it from <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/fela-tasseled-chandelier" target="_blank">Anthropologie</a>.&nbsp;
    Anthropologie
    Get it from Anthropologie
  • 2 Rainbow Mirror With Fringe And Brass
    Get it from <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/603734531/rainbow-mirror-with-fringe-and-brass" target="_blank">Etsy</a>.&n
    Etsy // SzkloGlass
    Get it from Etsy
  • 3 Opehlia Cocktail Ottoman
    Get it from <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/astoria-grand-opehlia-cocktail-ottoman-astg7883.html" target="_bla
    Wayfair
    Get it from Wayfair
  • 4 Amami Sofa
    Get it from <a href="https://www.2modern.com/products/amami-sofa" target="_blank">2Modern</a>.&nbsp;
    2Modern
    Get it from 2Modern
  • 5 Fringed Fabric Nadia Tote Basket
    Get it from <a href="https://www.worldmarket.com/product/fringed-fabric-nadia-tote-basket.do?sortby=ourPicks&amp;from=Search"
    World Market
    Get it from World Market.
  • 6 Munna Fringes Armchair
    Get it from <a href="https://www.thelongeststay.com/munna-fringes-armchair" target="_blank">The Longest Stay</a>.&nbsp;
    The Longest Stay
    Get it from The Longest Stay
  • 7 Atmospheric Fringe Pillow
    Get it from <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/atmospheric-fringe-pillow2?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=095" targ
    Anthropologie
    Get it from Anthropologie.
  • 8 Oahu Fringe Pendant
    Get it from <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/oahu-fringe-pendant?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=102" target="_bl
    Anthropologie
    Get it from Anthropologie
  • 9 Woven Fringed Rug
    Get it from <a href="https://www.target.com/p/tan-striped-with-poms-woven-fringed-rug-opalhouse-153/-/A-53190743?preselect=53
    Target
    Get it from Target
  • 10 White Shag Pouf
    Get it from <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/white-shag-pouf/s515894" target="_blank">Crate and Barrel</a>.&nbsp;
    Crate and Barrel
    Get it from Crate and Barrel
  • 11 Fringed Hanging Frame
    Get it from <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/fringed-hanging-frame?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=010" target="_
    Anthropologie
    Get it from Anthropologie.
  • 12 Kassey Vanity Stool
    Get it from <a href="https://www.pier1.com/kassey-vanity-stool/2929361.html" target="_blank">Pier 1</a>.&nbsp;
    Pier 1
    Get it from Pier 1
  • 13 Potvin Fringed Pouf
    Get it from <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/bungalow-rose-potvin-fringed-pouf-qlr2414.html" target="_blank">Wa
    Wayfair
    Get it from Wayfair
  • 14 The Emily And Merit Fringe Table Lamp
    Get it from <a href="https://www.pbteen.com/products/the-emily-and-meritt-fringe-table-lamp/" target="_blank">PBTeen</a>.&nbs
    PBTeen
    Get it from PBTeen
  • 15 Abaca Fringe Basket
    Get it from <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/abaca-fringe-basket?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=040" target="_bl
    Anthropologie
    Get it from Anthropologie.
  • 16 Baxter T-Arm Sofa With Bullion Fringe
    Get it from <a href="https://www.jonathanadler.com/furniture/by-category/sofas/baxter-t-arm-sofa-with-bullion-fringe/24-89000
    Jonathan Adler
    Get it from Jonathan Adler
  • 17 Salinas Fringed Wall Art
    Get it from <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/salinas-fringed-wall-art?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=003" target
    Anthropologie
    Get it from Anthropologie.
  • 18 Coral Velvet Fringe Euro Pillow
    Get it from <a href="https://www.target.com/p/coral-velvet-fringe-euro-pillow-opalhouse-153/-/A-53090106" target="_blank">Tar
    Target
    Get it from Target
  • 19 Canvas Fringe Butterfly Chair
    Get it from <a href="https://www.pbteen.com/products/ivory-canvas-fringe-butterfly-chair/" target="_blank">PBTeen</a>.&nbsp;
    PBTeen
    Get it from PBTeen
  • 20 Palma Fringe Light Blocking Window Curtains
    Get it from <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/palma-fringe-light-blocking-window-curtain?category=SEARCHRESULTS&a
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it from Urban Outfitters
  • 21 Leather Fringe Bench
    Get it from <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/572766776/two-seater-with-fringes-of-genuine?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_
    Etsy // vonDrecksgold
    Get it from Etsy
  • 22 Fringed Agnes Floor Pillow
    Get it from <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/fringed-agnes-floor-pillow?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=011" targ
    Anthropologie
    Get it from Anthropologie.
  • 23 Eichholtz Boucheron Lounge Chair
    Get it from <a href="https://www.houzz.com/product/105376770-blue-lounge-chair-eichholtz-boucheron-blue-21x30x29-traditional-
    Houzz
    Get it from Houzz
  • 24 Macrame Lounge Swing Chair
    Get it from <a href="https://jet.com/product/detail/5a98fb3d97bc4b22a34755ea2cde86f9" target="_blank">Jet</a>.&nbsp;
    Jet
    Get it from Jet
  • 25 Fringed Gaya Table Runner
    Get it from <a href="https://www.worldmarket.com/product/neutral-cotton-jute-fringed-gaya-table-runner.do?sortby=ourPicks&amp
    World Market
    Get it from World Market
  • 26 Stevie Chenille Throw Pillow
    Get it from <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/stevie-chenille-throw-pillow?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=053"
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it from Urban Outfitters
  • 27 Tufted Dot Bath Mat
    Get it from <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/tufted-dot-bath-mat?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=014" target="_
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it from Urban Outfitters.
  • 28 Modern Fringed Bench
    Get it from <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/577151548/mid-century-modern-meets-bohemian-chic?ga_order=most_relevant&amp
    Etsy // SitOnThat
    Get it from Etsy
  • 29 Velvet Crapaud Chair
    Get it from <a href="https://www.chairish.com/product/1036595/velvet-crapaud-chair" target="_blank">Chairish</a>.&nbsp;
    Chairish
    Get it from Chairish
  • 30 Merino Wool Fringe White Pouf
    Get it from <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/597789019/stuffed-knitted-merino-wool-white-pouf?ga_order=most_relevant&amp
    Etsy // GieMarGa
    Get it from Etsy

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Home Home Decor Home And Garden
Flirty Fringe Furniture That Doesn’t Look Like It Belongs In Your Grandma’s Attic
CONVERSATIONS