20 Front-Tie Crop Tops That'll Pull Together Any Look

When it comes to summer 2018′s biggest fashion trends, it seems that less it more. Literally.
Backs of shoes disappeared in favor of skin-showing mules and slingbacks. Off-the-shoulder tops replaced cold-shoulder ones, and now itty, bitty shirts are replacing full-length ones.
Yet, we’re not talking about your average, everyday crop top. Rather, front-tie tops and crops tops have gained interest month-over-month, according to quick Google Trends search. Mixed fabrics, delicate prints, fun sleeves, big bows and every possible eye-popping feature you can imagine is showing up in the form of barely-there tie-up tops.
We wanted to jump ahead of this trend, which is why we’ve pulled together a collection of some of our favorite styles. It’s the perfect breezy look to send summer off in style.
Below, 20 front-tie crop tops to pull together your end-of-summer wardrobe:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.