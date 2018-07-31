HUFFPOST FINDS
07/31/2018 04:45 pm ET

20 Front-Tie Crop Tops That'll Pull Together Any Look

Wrap up summer in style.
By Brittany Nims

When it comes to summer 2018′s biggest fashion trends, it seems that less it more. Literally. 

Backs of shoes disappeared in favor of skin-showing mules and slingbacks. Off-the-shoulder tops replaced cold-shoulder ones, and now itty, bitty shirts are replacing full-length ones. 

Yet, we’re not talking about your average, everyday crop top. Rather, front-tie tops and crops tops have gained interest month-over-month, according to quick Google Trends search. Mixed fabrics, delicate prints, fun sleeves, big bows and every possible eye-popping feature you can imagine is showing up in the form of barely-there tie-up tops.

We wanted to jump ahead of this trend, which is why we’ve pulled together a collection of some of our favorite styles. It’s the perfect breezy look to send summer off in style.

Below, 20 front-tie crop tops to pull together your end-of-summer wardrobe

  • 1 UO Tie-Front Bell-Sleeve Cropped Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it from <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-tie-front-bell-sleeve-croppe
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it from Urban Outfitters
  • 2 Plus Size Striped Tie-Front Crop Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0X to 3X<br>Get it at <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/PLUS/plus_size-tops-
    Forever21
    Sizes: 0X to 3X
    Get it at Forever21
  • 3 Madewell Tie Front Keyhole Chambray
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 14<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/madewell-tie-front-keyhole-chambray-camis
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 00 to 14
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 4 Out From Under Fleur Tie-Front Cropped Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it from <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/out-from-under-fleur-tie-front-
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it from Urban Outfitters
  • 5 Plus Size Floral Self-Tie Crop Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0X to 3X<br>Get it at <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/PLUS/plus_size-tops-
    Forever21
    Sizes: 0X to 3X
    Get it at Forever21
  • 6 Topshop Floral Tie Plunge Blouse
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2 to 12<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/topshop-floral-tie-plunge-blouse/5038019?o
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 2 to 12
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 7 Fore Tie-Front Striped Cropped Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S to L<br>Get it from <a href="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/fore-tie-front-striped-crop
    Bloomingdales
    Sizes: S to L
    Get it from Bloomingdale's
  • 8 Self-Tie Ruffle Crop Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S to L<br>Get it from <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/F21/top_blouses-crop
    Forever21
    Sizes: S to L
    Get it from Forever21
  • 9 UO Polka Dot Tie-Front Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL&nbsp;<br>Get it from <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-polka-dot-tie-front-to
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: XS to XL 
    Get it from Urban Outfitters
  • 10 1.STATE Tie Front Button Down Blouse
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XXS to 2X<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/1-state-tie-front-button-down-blouse/494
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XXS to 2X
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 11 Afrm Kia Tie Front Detail Crop Top
    Sizes: XS to XL<br>Get it from <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/afrm-kia-tie-front-detail-crop-top/4955079?origin=keywor
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it from Nordstrom
  • 12 Topshop Rainbow Sun Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2 to 14<br>Get it from <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/topshop-rainbow-sun-top/5049456?origin=k
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 2 to 14
    Get it from Nordstrom
  • 13 4SI3NNA Tie-Front Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to 2X<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/4si3nna-tie-front-top/4969895?origin=keyw
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to 2X
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 14 UO Tessa Tie-Front Cropped Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it from <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-tessa-tie-front-cropped-top"
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it from Urban Outfitters
  • 15 Faithfull The Brand De Fiori Stripe Linen Crop Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to L<br>Get it from <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/faithfull-the-brand-de-fiori-stripe-line
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to L
    Get it from Nordstrom
  • 16 Band Of Gypsies Crochet-Inset Tie-Front Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S to L&nbsp;<br>Get it from <a href="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/band-of-gypsies-croch
    Bloomingdales
    Sizes: S to L 
    Get it from Bloomingdale's
  • 17 Lost + Wander Ay Caramba Tie Front Crop Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/lost-wander-ay-caramba-tie-front-crop-top
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 18 Wayf Digby Tie Front Crop Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to 2X<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/wayf-digby-tie-front-crop-top/4926271?ori
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to 2X
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 19 Topshop Stripe Tie Front Cropped Collar Shirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 4 to 12<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/topshop-stripe-tie-front-cropped-collar-sh
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 4 to 12
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 20 Rue107 Cynthia Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to 3X&nbsp;<br>Get it at <a href="https://rue107.com/collections/tops-1/products/cynthia-top-sea"
    Rue107
    Sizes: XS to 3X 
    Get it at Rue107

