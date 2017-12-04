Highly Criticized ‘Frozen’ Short Is Leaving Theaters, But Not For The Reason You Think

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” is coming to an end ― and not a minute too soon, according to many Pixar fans.

Moviegoers were largely critical of the short film, which runs more than 20 minutes and airs ahead of the box office hit “Coco.” Rumors circulated last week that the backlash had inspired the Disney-owned Pixar to remove the short, and Mashable reported it would be pulled on Dec. 8.

But Disney told Entertainment Weekly on Sunday that the short was always meant to air for a limited time.

“This was always promoted as a limited run so it’s not really a story — the end of our Olaf theatrical play is coming next week,” a Disney representative told the publication. “All our ads and messaging called it as such.”

The olaf's frozen short movie before COCO was a torture to my eyes

it was a slow poison getting on my nerves

one of the worst things disney has ever made

made me love COCO even more

I am glad majority people globally share the same opinion like me#OlafsFrozenAdventure #BORINGAF — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 27, 2017

“Coco” co-director Adrian Molina responded to the criticism of the Olaf film in an interview last week.

“It is longer than, I think, any other short that has ever been attached to one of these films, so I’ve heard that that has taken people by surprise,” Molina told HuffPost.

Pixar feature films are known to be preceded by animated shorts, but Molina said showing a lengthier version was “a little bit of an experiment.”