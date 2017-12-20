PARENTING
12/20/2017 11:52 am ET

The 50 Most Hilarious Tweets From Parents This Year

These parent tweeters made us laugh this year.
By Hollis Miller

Every week, we round up the most hilarious tweets from moms and dads. As 2017 draws to a close, it’s time to laugh at the best parenting tweets from the whole year (because, let’s be honest, we could use some extra laughter this year).

Scroll down to read the best of 2017 and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Cute Kid Notes
Hollis Miller
Social Media Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting Babies Toddlers Parents Tweets Of The Week
The 50 Most Hilarious Tweets From Parents This Year
CONVERSATIONS