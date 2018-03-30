The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

3: I love our home!

M: Me too.

3: And Daddy lives here...

M: Yep.

3: And Mommy lives here...

M: I sure do.

3: And I live here...

M: Indeed.

3: And the bunnies live here!

M: And... who else?

3:

M:

3:

M: What about your sister?

3: Who?