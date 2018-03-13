HUFFPOST FINDS
03/13/2018 04:55 pm ET

18 Hilarious Bridesmaid Proposal Cards You Can Find On Etsy

"I swear I won't make you wear some hideous dress."
By Amanda Pena

Let’s be honest. Your bridesmaids are not only your most-trusted allies, they’re also the jokesters who keep you calm, the extra pairs of hands who hold your dress while you pee, and the voices of reason when you’re questioning whether you should have chosen pink roses over yellow ones days before the wedding.

Basically, they deserve more than your typical bridesmaid card. They deserve something downright hilarious. 

Switch things up with these 18 too-real bridesmaid proposal cards on Etsy:

  • 1 Will You Keep Me Calm?
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 2 I Can't Do This Sh*t Alone
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 3 I Hate Everyone But Us
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 4 Let's Keep The Tradition Alive
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 5 Open Bar
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 6 He's Marrying Me...
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 7 Glue Gun Skills
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 8 You're Like Really Pretty!
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 9 Hideous Dress
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 10 I Can't Even
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 11 I Need You Like Wine
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 12 I Promise There Will Be No Giant Bows
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 13 Now Act Surprised
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 14 B*tch, Please
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 15 Hold My Dress
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 16 I Might Pee On You
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 17 Help Me
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy.
  • 18 But Don't Look Prettier Than Me
    Etsy
    Get it here.

