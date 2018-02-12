SPORTS
02/12/2018 03:51 pm ET

All The Funny Faces You Need To See From The Olympics' Figure Skating Events

These looks deserve their own medals.

By Carly Ledbetter and Damon Dahlen
MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
China’s Yan Han competes in the figure skating team event men’s single skating short program during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on Feb. 9, 2018.

Figure skating is an incredible mix of athleticism, grace and strength. But much like diving and tennis, the sport occasionally produces some pretty funny faces.

Already, the figure skating events at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, have provided some pretty great content and unforgettable looks.

Photographers captured the world’s best figure skaters hurling themselves into the air, twirling into a tizzy and gliding around on the ice. Though skaters mostly make their dizzying jumps looks effortless, their faces sometimes say otherwise. 

Take a look at all the incredible looks below. And keep in mind most of us could never ― and will never ― attempt anything this difficult.

  • MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    Mirai Nagasu of the United States.
  • ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images
    Mikhail Kolyada, an olympic athlete from Russia.
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Evgenia Medvedeva, an Olympic athlete from Russia.
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Nagasu of the U.S.
  • MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    Adam Rippon of the U.S.
  • John Sibley / Reuters
    Nicole Schott of Germany.
  • John Sibley / Reuters
    Bradie Tennell of the U.S.
  • MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada.
  • MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    Alexei Bychenko of Israel.
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia.
  • Jean Catuffe via Getty Images
    Kaori Sakamoto of Japan.
  • John Sibley / Reuters
    Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea.
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Kolyada, from Russia.
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Shoma Uno of Japan.
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea.
  • MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    Kolyada, from Russia. 
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Bychenko of Israel.
  • Harry How via Getty Images
    Patrick Chan of Canada.
  • MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    Yu Xiaoyu and Zhang Hao of China.
  • XIN LI via Getty Images
    Keiji Tanaka of Japan.
  • MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    Tanaka of Japan.
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Kolyada, from Russia.
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Li Xiangning of China.
  • John Sibley / Reuters
    Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert, Olympic athletes from Russia.
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Nagasu of the U.S.

