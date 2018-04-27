HUFFPOST FINDS
20 Funny Graduation Cards To Keep Things Lighthearted

"I won't ask what you're doing after graduation."
By Amanda Pena

The college grad in your life is moving on from midday naps and meal plans to enter the real world of taxes, careers and cooking their own food, so you need to find the right way to say congratulations. 

Throw a little humor into the mix and switch up the typical grocery store greeting card with these 20 hilarious graduation ones that sum up everything your recent college grad is feeling.

Below, 20 funny graduation cards to keep things lighthearted:

  • 1 Justa Got Lucke
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/385088506/funny-graduation-card-justa-got-lucke?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_se
    Etsy // A Zillion Dollars
    Get it here.
  • 2 You Is In Debt
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/531516225/college-grad-card-funny-graduation-card?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_
    Etsy // The Smitches
    Get it here.
  • 3 Don't Worry Grad
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/519682643/funny-graduation-card-weed-card?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_search_t
    Etsy // What A Card Cards
    Get it here.
  • 4 Legally Blonde
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/531292991/legally-blonde-card-law-school-card?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_sear
    Etsy // The Smitches
    Get it here.
  • 5 Nobody Is Better Than Graduating
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/588729662/funny-graduation-card-funny-college?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_sear
    Etsy // Top Hat and Monacle
    Get it here.
  • 6 I Won't Ask
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/233107190/funny-graduation-card-graduation-gift-i?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_
    Etsy // Sad Shop
    Get it here.
  • 7 God's Plan
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/606448241/gods-plan-graduation-card-funny?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_search_t
    Etsy // GNODpop
    Get it here.
  • 8 Skills
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/510974110/graduation-card-funny-college-graduation?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga
    Etsy // Top Hat and Monacle
    Get it here.
  • 9 Powerful Musk Ox
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/157085010/funny-valentines-day-card-parks-and-rec?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_
    Etsy // ChoBe Art and Design
    Get it here.
  • 10 Gold Stars
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/595846741/gold-star-card-for-teacher-graduation?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_se
    Etsy // Nicolette Anne Design
    Get it here.
  • 11 Kan-Yay
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/234333794/funny-congratulations-cardnew-job?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_search
    Etsy // Nocturnal Paper
    Get it here.
  • 12 Much Grad
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/236309494/funny-graduation-card-much-grad-funny?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_se
    Etsy // Tiny Bee Cards
    Get it here.
  • 13 The Real World
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/450389332/funny-graduation-card-graduation-card?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_se
    Etsy // Bettie Confetti
    Get it here.
  • 14 Kongrats
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/526011120/funny-congratulations-cardnew-job?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_search
    Etsy // Nocturnal Paper
    Get it here.
  • 15 Bright Future
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/229120602/funny-graduation-card-magic-8-ball?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_searc
    Etsy // Seriously Shannon
    Get it here.
  • 16 Sh*t
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/229360783/funny-graduation-card-sh-t-just-got-real?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga
    Etsy // Julie Ann Art
    Get it here.
  • 17 Minimum Job Requirement
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/518935345/funny-graduation-card-graduation-card?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_se
    Etsy // Knotty Cards
    Get it here.
  • 18 Look At You
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/602100899/funny-graduation-card-phd-graduation?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_sea
    Etsy // Bangs and Teeth
    Get it here.
  • 19 Fact
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/591050568/the-office-graduation-card-dwight?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_search
    Etsy // Mighty Donut
    Get it here.
  • 20 Insert Occasion Here
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/256919614/funny-birthday-card-engagement-card?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_sear
    Etsy // Shop Insincerely Yours
    Get it here.

