29 Truly Relatable Marriage Tweets That Will Crack You Up

"After years of secrecy ... my husband finally caught me in the act of shaving my toes."
Everyone likes to think their marriage problems are unique, but the reality is that couples everywhere are more or less dealing with the same crap: thermostat wars, an overabundance of throw pillows and a partner who swears up and down they don’t want any fries and then eats yours off your plate. 

Ah, the many joys of married life! Sometimes, you just have to laugh through the frustration so you don’t lose your dang mind.

To that end, we’ve gathered 29 comical tweets that will hit close to home for married folks. 

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29

