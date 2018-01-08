WEDDINGS
01/08/2018 02:12 pm ET

24 Hilariously Relatable Tweets That Describe Married Life To A T

These hit the nail on the head. 😂

By Kelsey Borresen

No one expects every day of married life to be overflowing with wedded bliss ― that’s for sure. 

So occasionally we need something to keep us laughing during those rough spots. Below, 24 marriage tweets we handpicked for every husband or wife in need of a good LOL. 

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Funny Tweets About Married Life
Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Marriage Relationships Funny Tweets
24 Hilariously Relatable Tweets That Describe Married Life To A T

CONVERSATIONS