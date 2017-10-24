We all love West Elm, but lately it seems like everyone has that same oval coffee table and sad, dilapidated “Peggy Couch” from the modern home decor pioneer.

Shocking as it may be to cult followers of the store, West Elm isn’t the only place to get mid-century modern furniture. That’s why we’ve pulled together a list of furniture stores similar to West Elm where you can buy postwar silhouettes at affordable prices.

Check out our 14 favorite copy-cat stores below