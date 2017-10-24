HUFFPOST FINDS
14 Furniture Stores Like West Elm To Buy Mid-Century Modern Home Decor

Postwar styles at affordable prices.

By Amanda Pena
Lex Mod

We all love West Elm, but lately it seems like everyone has that same oval coffee table and sad, dilapidated “Peggy Couch” from the modern home decor pioneer.

Shocking as it may be to cult followers of the store, West Elm isn’t the only place to get mid-century modern furniture. That’s why we’ve pulled together a list of furniture stores similar to West Elm where you can buy postwar silhouettes at affordable prices. 

  • 1 LexMod
    Lex Mod
    LexMod is at the corner of modern design and affordability. Shop them here.
  • 2 Parachute
    Parachute
    Parachute makes modern bedding and bath essentials for a more comfortable home. Shop them here.
  • 3 Apt2B
    apt 2B
    Apt2B makes outfitting your apartment as easy as possible with more style, less money, and seamless delivery. Shop them here.
  • 4 All Modern
    All Modern
    All Modern constantly has great deals on their trendy but timeless pieces. Shop them here.
  • 5 Urban Outfitters
    Urban Outfitters
    Urban is so much more than just fashion. Their apartment section is filled with essentials for bedding, kitchen, storage, and more. Shop them here.
  • 6 YLiving
    YLiving
    YLiving carries thousands of modern home decor pieces that are bound to suit every contemporary style. Shop them here.
  • 7 Target
    Target
    Target's new home-deco line, Project 62, is making waves in the modern home world. Shop the line here.
  • 8 Design Within Reach
    Design Within Reach
    If you're looking for pieces that are a bit more upscale than West Elm, DWR is a great alternative. Shop them here.
  • 9 CB2
    CB2
    CB2, from Crate and Barrel, is affordable modern for the everyday home. Shop them here.
  • 10 Anthropologie
    Anthropologie
    Anthro's home vibe is all about modern luxe. Shop them here.
  • 11 One Kings Lane
    One Kings Lane
    One Kings Line offers many eclectic styles, modern being one of them. Shop them here.
  • 12 World Market
    World Market
    World Market offers everyday low prices on trendy furniture and home essentials. Shop them here.
  • 13 Serena & Lily
    Serena Lily
    Serena & Lily are a home and lifestyle brand offering a fresh, California point of view. Their designs are minimalist but still cozy for the everyday home. Shop them here.
  • 14 The Container Store
    The Container Store
    While The Container Store is all about organizing your home in the most minimalist and modern way possible. Shop them here.

