We all love West Elm, but lately it seems like everyone has that same oval coffee table and sad, dilapidated “ Peggy Couch ” from the modern home decor pioneer.

Shocking as it may be to cult followers of the store, West Elm isn’t the only place to get mid-century modern furniture. That’s why we’ve pulled together a list of furniture stores similar to West Elm where you can buy postwar silhouettes at affordable prices.