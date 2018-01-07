Future Forward: The CES Battle For Consumer Engagement

Each year, the battlefield shifts. Who will ‘own’ the consumer? It’s the flatscreen, it’s mobile, it’s the Internet of Things, it’s Virtual/Augmented Reality.
And each year, a hundred thousand thought leaders, early adopters, journalists, and product proselytizers make the post-new years trudge to Las Vegas to try and claim a leadership position on the next new thing. As consumer behaviors continue to realign themselves - the battlefield moves.
And this year - there’s only one all out war: voice.
