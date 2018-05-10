Gabby Douglas Is Utterly Unrecognizable On 'Undercover Boss'

You’ve never seen U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas looking like this before.
The 22-year-old three-time Olympic champion is unrecognizable after being transformed into a middle-aged office manager named Diane Anderson for an upcoming episode of “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition,” which airs on CBS Friday at 8 p.m.
In HuffPost’s exclusive clip above, Douglas, as Diane, visits a gymnastics school in pretend preparation for opening her own similar establishment.
The gym’s owners think their guest is being filmed for a documentary and have no clue about her real identity. They’re a bit confused when Diane claims not to have heard of Douglas, and they touchingly urge her to do some research because of how inspirational she is.
Check out the preview clip above.