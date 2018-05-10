ENTERTAINMENT
Gabby Douglas Is Utterly Unrecognizable On 'Undercover Boss'

The Olympic gymnast is transformed into a middle-aged office manager.
By Lee Moran

You’ve never seen U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas looking like this before.

The 22-year-old three-time Olympic champion is unrecognizable after being transformed into a middle-aged office manager named Diane Anderson for an upcoming episode of “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition,” which airs on CBS Friday at 8 p.m.

In HuffPost’s exclusive clip above, Douglas, as Diane, visits a gymnastics school in pretend preparation for opening her own similar establishment.

The gym’s owners think their guest is being filmed for a documentary and have no clue about her real identity. They’re a bit confused when Diane claims not to have heard of Douglas, and they touchingly urge her to do some research because of how inspirational she is.

