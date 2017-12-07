Gabrielle Union On The #MeToo Movement: 'The Floodgates Have Opened For White Women'

“It feels like something has shifted,” Fonda told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “It’s too bad that it’s probably because so many of the women that were assaulted by Harvey Weinstein are famous and white and everybody knows them. This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color, and it doesn’t get out quite the same.”

Union told The New York Times that those long-ignored people must be brought into the conversation. And she posed the question: “When we have the microphone, how often do we pass it back to the people who are experiencing a different challenge, but who are equally worthy as having the microphone?”

Head over to The New York Times to read Union’s full interview.