Gal Gadot Confirms Brett Ratner Is Out Of 'Wonder Woman' Sequel

Actress Gal Gadot has confirmed that Hollywood producer Brett Ratner will not be involved in the “Wonder Woman” sequel, calling the decision “the right thing to do” after multiple women have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against him.

“Everyone knows the way that I feel because I’m not hiding anything,” she said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show after being asked about an article claiming she had demanded his ouster.

“But the truth is, there’s so many people involved in making this movie, it’s not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments. You know what I mean?” she said. “Everyone knew what was the right thing to do, but there was nothing for me to actually come and say, ’cause it was already done before this article came out, you know?”

Ratner, who in recent weeks has faced allegations from at least eight women, helped co-produce the Warner Bros. film through his production company, Rat-Pac Dune.

Page Six reported Saturday that Gadot had threatened to abandon the franchise unless Ratner was axed.

“She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet,” a source with Warner Bros. told the publication.

Representatives for Warner Bros. and Rat-Pac Dune did not return requests for comment.

Gadot has expressed her support for victims of sexual harassment and bullying, including writing a social media post that encouraged those affected to speak out.

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins also recently said on Twitter that the allegations against Ratner have left her “extremely distressed.” She added that she stands with and defends “all of the men and women who are revealing these horrific encounters all over this industry and this world.”

Jenkins’ statement came after she presented Ratner with an award at the Jewish National Fund dinner. Gadot, who was initially scheduled to present it, backed out at the last minute, Variety reported.

Last month, former marketing executive Melanie Kohler wrote a Facebook post in which she accused Ratner of raping her over a decade ago. An attorney for Ratner denied the allegation and served Kohler with a defamation lawsuit, ABC News reported.

The Los Angeles Times published allegations last week from six women who say they were either sexually harassed or abused by Ratner in some way.

Those women include actress Natasha Henstridge, who accused Ratner of masturbating in front of her and then forcing her to perform oral sex on him in the early 1990s. Olivia Munn also accused him of masturbating in front of her between the 1990s and early 2000s.

Ratner’s attorney, Martin Singer, “categorically” denied the accusations printed in the Times.