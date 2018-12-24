Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' News Will Make You Stand Up And Cheer

That’s a wrap!

Gal Gadot celebrated the apparent end of shooting for “Wonder Woman 1984” with a thanks-filled Instagram message she posted on Sunday. The actress included a photo showing her leading cheers on the set.

Gadot, who played the DC superhero in a 2017 blockbuster, remarked on the scope of the sequel, shot in three countries involving almost 1,000 crew members. She thanked director Patty Jenkins (with whom she is pictured again in the other gallery photo) for helping the cast “find the most creative version of ourselves.”

And, of course, Gadot thanked fans. “It was you that made me push myself every day,” she wrote. “I’m so happy and excited, can’t wait to share it with you in 2020!”

The sequel originally was targeted for a 2019 release date, but a recently announced delay slotted it for a June 5, 2020, opening ― about three years after the June 2, 2017, release of the original.