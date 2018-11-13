Final 'Game Of Thrones' Season To Debut In April 2019, HBO Says

It is known: The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will debut in April 2019, HBO announced over social media on Tuesday.

The network’s president, Casey Bloys, said over the summer that Season 8 would debut in the first half of next year, but there has been no official date until now.

HBO has yet to release a teaser trailer with any new footage, and Season 8 imagery is being kept tightly under wraps. To announce the April premiere, the network recycled shots from past seasons with an ominous, yet familiar, voiceover by Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey): “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.”

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

Text flashes between fast-moving clips: “Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone.”

Season 8 has to address a lot of questions. First among them: Why can’t the network give us a specific date, already?