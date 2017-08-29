Warning! Spoilers below for “Game of Thrones” Season 7!

The Season 7 finale of “Game of Thrones” dropped some “Bran-knew” information on us with that Jon Snow reveal and a shocking death. But did it also secretly provide evidence to a popular fan theory?

Throughout the season, one of the theories gaining a lot of support was that Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) could secretly be the Night King.

With the discovery that Bran could time travel and perhaps influence the past in Season 6, fans pointed out that it’s possible he could eventually become the Night King, maybe by accident in the past.

Evidence includes similar-looking outfits worn by both Bran and the Night King, as well as some thinking the pair have similar abilities ― with the Night King being able to notice Bran while he’s in visions and possibly using his all-seeing powers to pre-plan the wight attack at the frozen lake in Season 7, Episode 6.

Now, some are saying the “Game of Thrones” finale dropped more proof on us.

After the Wall falls and the dead go walking through to Westeros, Redditor sannybop points out that it looks like the army forms the shape of the Stark direwolf sigil, possibly hinting that Bran is the Night King or that there is some connection between the White Walkers and the Starks.

Whoa. Howl did we miss this?

Here’s the sigil to compare.

The image does have some resemblance, however, Hempstead Wright isn’t so sure.

″‘Game of Thrones’ fans have an extraordinary way of finding things that don’t actually exist on screen,” he told HuffPost with a laugh.

“Like everyone was going crazy over the fact that they thought Longclaw’s eyes opened or something. It’s like, ‘No, it’s just the focus,‘” Hempstead Wright continued, “I don’t know. I think ‘Game of Thrones’ is good at not giving away too many hints.”

HBO Bran showing off his winter wear?

The actor isn’t really a believer in the “Bran is the Night King” theory, telling us it’s “cool,” but “seems a little bit far-fetched.”

He continued, “Then again, I’d have said the Hodor theory was unbelievable had I just read it on an internet forum, but I’ve seen when people put pictures of me and the Night King together [and say,] ‘Yeah, that’s confirmed! They look identical! They look exactly the same!’ Do I really look like some ancient evil ice zombie?”

If Hempstead Wright is truly trying to distance himself from the theory, he didn’t help his case by recently appearing in a video with a Night King filter on it, which was shared on the “Game of Thrones” Facebook page.

“The second I did that Snapchat filter, I was like, ‘Someone’s gonna link this to the theory,’” the actor joked.