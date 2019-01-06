First 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Clip Is One Big Sigh Of Relief

Khaleesi is coming ... to Winterfell.

During the 2019 Golden Globes broadcast on Sunday night, HBO released a seemingly innocuous promo for its upcoming shows. It teased various series, including “Big Little Lies” and “Euphoria,” and then slyly, in the middle of what seemed like old footage from “Game of Thrones,” we got the first clip of the final season.

And it wasn’t a nothing clip. Unlike the previously released Season 8 teaser, which was cool but was pretty much just a map of Westeros, this one shows a fairly significant moment. Does that mean we’ll get a full trailer soon?

In the clip, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) finally makes it to Winterfell with her boo/nephew Jon Snow (Kit Harington) at her side. Then she meets Sansa (Sophie Turner) for the first time, who’s all like, “Winterfell is yours.”

Whaaaat?

The previous season ended with Jon and Dany on the journey to the North, a journey Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) warned against because of its potential dangers.

“All it takes is one angry man with a crossbow,” he told Dany in Season 7.

Well, all that worry was for nothing, bruh. She’s good.

Showing Dany arriving safe is somewhat of a spoiler on its own, and then we get a taste of Sansa begrudgingly handing over Winterfell to Khaleesi. From her slight hint of ’tude, Sansa’s clearly not happy with Jon’s choice to bend the knee. Could there be some more trouble between the Starks in the North, à la Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa in Season 7?

Also, let’s not forget that both Dany and Sansa are contenders for the role of “person who takes out Cersei (Lena Headey).” Back in a flashback in Season 5, a young Cersei learns of a prophecy from a witch that included the lines, “You’ll be queen, for a time. Then comes another, younger, more beautiful, to cast you down and take all you hold dear.”