01/03/2018 06:14 am ET

Behold These Beautiful New 'Game Of Thrones' Postage Stamps

The set of 15 stamps can be preordered right now.

By Lee Moran

There’s no need to send a raven to Westeros anymore.

Britain’s postal service, the Royal Mail, is celebrating HBO’s epic fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” with the release of a new set of 15 related postage stamps.

Ten characters, including Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), are featured:

Royal Mail

Five other stamps feature the iron throne and non-human characters:

Royal Mail

The collection recognizes the “very significant British contribution” to the hit show, the Royal Mail said in a statement Wednesday.

Most of the filming takes place at Titanic Studios in Belfast, Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, and on location across Northern Ireland, it said.

“Additionally, the acclaimed cast is predominantly British and Irish, and British expertise is to the fore in many areas of the production, including award-winning costume design and prosthetic special effects,” the service added.

The highly-anticipated eighth and final season of the show is currently in production. Fans can preorder the stamps and associated gift sets via the Royal Mail website now, or buy them at post office branches across the United Kingdom starting Jan. 23.

Check out the full collection here:

  • Daenerys Targaryen
    Royal Mail
  • Jon Snow
    Royal Mail
  • Arya Stark
    Royal Mail
  • Tyrion Lannister
    Royal Mail
  • Sansa Stark
    Royal Mail
  • Eddard Stark
    Royal Mail
  • Cersei Lannister
    Royal Mail
  • Jaime Lannister
    Royal Mail
  • Olenna Tyrell
    Royal Mail
  • Tywin Lannister
    Royal Mail
  • The Iron Throne
    Royal Mail
  • Dragons
    Royal Mail
  • The Night King And White Walkers
    Royal Mail
  • Direwolves
    Royal Mail
  • Giants
    Royal Mail

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
