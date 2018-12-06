New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Teaser Is Here, And It’s Fiery… And Icy

A battle between fire and ice is coming.
Or at least that’s what is implied in the “Game of Thrones” Season 8 teaser that HBO released Thursday.
The 39-second animated clip shows ice and fire sweeping over a map of Westeros. A figure of a direwolf is covered in ice (probably representing House Stark), then a miniature dragon is frozen (a reference to House Targaryen or possibly zombie dragon Viserion). Fire engulfs a lion figure (a nod to House Lannister), and at the end of the clip, the two elements clash in the middle, likely representing a pretty epic battle in the series’ final season. That, or the PR team at HBO is really harping on the whole “A Song of Ice and Fire” thing (the name of the book series that the show is based on) before the series concludes.
The teaser also confirms the next season will premiere in April 2019.
In the previous season of “Game of Thrones,” Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) decided to join forces (and their loins) to defeat the White Walkers. But Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is still ruling the Seven Kingdoms and is hellbent on keeping her power despite threats from snow-dwelling, baby-stealing monsters and another pair of incestuous star-crossed lovers.
