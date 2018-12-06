New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Teaser Is Here, And It’s Fiery… And Icy

The 39-second animated clip shows ice and fire sweeping over a map of Westeros. A figure of a direwolf is covered in ice (probably representing House Stark), then a miniature dragon is frozen (a reference to House Targaryen or possibly zombie dragon Viserion). Fire engulfs a lion figure (a nod to House Lannister), and at the end of the clip, the two elements clash in the middle, likely representing a pretty epic battle in the series’ final season. That, or the PR team at HBO is really harping on the whole “A Song of Ice and Fire” thing (the name of the book series that the show is based on) before the series concludes.