‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators To Make New ‘Star Wars’ Film Series

Goodbye, dragons. Hello, droids.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of “Game of Thrones,” are going to write and produce a “Star Wars” film series, StarWars.com announced Tuesday.

The series will take place in a galaxy far, far away, but will not be tied to the trilogy being developed by “The Last Jedi” filmmaker Rian Johnson or the episodic Skywalker saga.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in the announcement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

Though some may be excited about the news, people on Twitter were a bit skeptical.

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are some of the best storytellers working today,”



...But only when they're given 5 giant books to use as a guide. — Mark Alvarado (@FineHijinx) February 6, 2018

Many fans were concerned that troupes from the popular HBO show, such as incest and rape, would seep into the “Star Wars” universe.

Whoa, the first line of the new Benioff/Weiss Star Wars script already leaked. pic.twitter.com/mRjIZIu6cl — hey its ya boy Pete Haas please like and subscribe (@dimeford) February 6, 2018

The first three images from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss's Star Wars movies have been released pic.twitter.com/qy2Kr8xQqF — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 6, 2018

In July, HBO also announced that Benioff and Weiss were going to work on its upcoming Civil War drama “Confederate,” a show whose premise immediately sparked criticism. This prompted others on Twitter to question the decision to have them write and produce the new “Star Wars” series.

IGER: Picture this! David Benioff and D.B. Weiss... directing Star Wars.

KATHLEEN: The guys from Game of Thrones? The “sexual assault = character development” guys?

IGER: Yes

KATHLEEN: The guys who thought “Confederate” was a good idea

IGER: YES

KATHLEEN: Give me the phone — Katie LOVES TLJ (@PoeHotDameron) February 6, 2018

OK, look: clearly no one wants a Benioff & Weiss Star Wars, but I'll take it if that's the price for never hearing about Confederate again. — Abigail Nussbaum (@NussbaumAbigail) February 6, 2018

Some Twitter users were disappointed that a woman or a person of color wasn’t chosen for the role, especially since Kennedy has mentioned in the past that she would like to see a woman direct a “Star Wars” movie (though the announcement did not say whether Benioff and Weiss would direct the series they will create).

"how about INSTEAD of hiring women and people of color to make Star Wars, we hire two white guys who are routinely criticized for their sexist, racist writing." — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) February 6, 2018

kathleen kennedy "i love the diversity we've done with star wars so far."

most people: "so how about more women and people of color directing them?"

kennedy: pic.twitter.com/0TzijmPJUe — Samantha (@Arielrocks5) February 6, 2018

Really the problem with Kathleen Kennedy in regards to her apparent reluctance to hire women and POC to direct/write Star Wars films is that she talks the talk but can't walk the walk. — SJW JamesBond Wants Nazis Banned (@mvbrat91) February 6, 2018