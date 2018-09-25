“Game of Thrones” might be making its final debut on our screens next year but that doesn’t mean fans have to say goodbye to the Seven Kingdoms forever.

In fact, why not pay them a visit?

HBO announced on Monday that the gates to Westeros will be opened to all fans of the hit show in 2019. The network plans to transform several iconic sets in Northern Ireland into tourist attractions.

The sites are promised to be on a scale and scope bigger than anything fans have ever seen and will feature not only sets from the show but costumes, props and an array of production materials.

There’s no official word on whether you’ll bump into a White Walker or get up close and personal with a direwolf, but HBO has vowed that there will be “state-of-the-art digital content and interactive materials” (so cross your fingers, you never know).

Jeff Peters, director of licensing and retail for HBO, said that he looked forward to “opening the gates and sharing the excitement of stepping inside these amazing sets with ‘Game of Thrones’ fans from around the world.”

“The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland’s pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty and warmth is also a huge inspiration,” he added.

While Kings Landing Dubrovnik, Croatia might be lamenting the influx of the show’s fans to its UNESCO World Heritage Site, John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, said he “very much” welcomes the “exciting announcement.”