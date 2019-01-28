Trade Trump To The U.K.? Ex-White House Economic Adviser Floated Joke 'Deal'

Gary Cohn, a former top economic adviser to President Donald Trump, reportedly made a mock offer to ship his ex-boss off to the United Kingdom to deal with Brexit negotiations.
“You’ve got your issues and we’ve got our issues,” he told British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond at a dinner meeting in Davos, Switzerland, last week, according to Axios, adding:
“But we do have this guy in America who’s supposed to be the world’s best negotiator. In fact he wrote the book ‘The Art of the Deal.’ Maybe if we sent him over to you it could help you, and it could be helpful for us too.”
Business leaders, politicians and other figures met in Davos last week for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.
Cohn, who was chief executive of Goldman Sachs for more than a decade, served in the Trump administration as director of the National Economic Council from January 2017 until April 2018.
He had reportedly argued against Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which is believed to have been a factor in his departure.