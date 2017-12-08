U.S. Couple Who Bared Butts At Thai Temple Have Reportedly Been Released

“This is a reminder,” Thai government officials told ABC at the time, “that everyone should have respect for Thai religion and culture.”

The Dasilvas’ arrest caused a stir on social media, with many people expressing little sympathy for the couple. “It’s best to stay dressed when visiting people’s sacred spaces, no?” tweeted Greg Holman, a reporter for the Springfield News-Leader in Missouri.

San Diego Gay and Lesbian News publisher Johnathan Hale said he was “embarrassed” by the commentary the Dasilvas’ story had inspired.

“There were comments which showed no concern for Travis’ and Joseph’s well-being,” he said.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story contained an Instagram post from an account that appeared to be the “Traveling Butts.” HuffPost could not confirm the authenticity of the account, so it has been removed.