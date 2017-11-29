'Sickening Feeling Of Deja Vu': Gayle King Reacts To Matt Lauer Firing

Days after “CBS This Morning” dumped co-host Charlie Rose amid sexual harassment allegations, the show’s personalities reacted with shock to news that Matt Lauer was booted from NBC’s “Today,” with Gayle King describing “a sickening feeling of deja vu.”

“We are dealing with our own situation here, but it does send a message ― it shows that you are not too big to fall,” King, whose colleague Rose was axed last week, said Wednesday morning. “There is now clearly a no-tolerance policy, and I think that is a good thing.”

“I look at that picture and I have a sickening feeling of déjà vu. Certainly because we’re dealing with our own situation here. It does send a message that you’re not too big to fall.” -- @GayleKing pic.twitter.com/oq9ktchy8r — CBS This Morning 🍂 (@CBSThisMorning) November 29, 2017

Minutes earlier, NBC’s “Today” announced on the air that longtime co-host Laurer had been fired after a colleague accused him of sexual misconduct. “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, who said the show’s personalities learned the news just moments earlier, described the staff as “devastated.”

CBS and PBS removed Rose last week after allegations that the TV veteran sexually harassed and groped multiple women.