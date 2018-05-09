Geena Davis And 4th Husband Reza Jarrahy Are Divorcing

Actress Geena Davis and husband Reza Jarrahy are divorcing after more than 16 years of marriage, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Jarrahy filed the papers on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their teenaged daughter and twin sons, the site noted from court documents. He also asked for spousal support.

According to People, the filing featured the names “Rob Doe vs. Veronica Doe.”

The two separated in mid-November.

The “Thelma & Louise” star and Jarrahy, a plastic surgeon, tied the knot on Sept. 1, 2001. It was Davis’ fourth marriage.

The Oscar-winning actress was previously hitched to director Renny Harlin, actor Jeff Goldblum, and restaurateur Richard Emmolo.