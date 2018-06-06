HUFFPOST FINDS
06/06/2018 03:25 pm ET

17 Of The Best Etsy Shops For Gender Neutral Baby Clothes

Clothes that won't try and label your little one.
headshot
By Amanda Pena

Etsy is home to around 1.9 million small-business owners dedicated to crafting and thrifting all kinds of fun, personal and unique goods you might need. Whether you’re looking for cute and queer Etsy shops to support, black-owned Etsy stores or Etsy shops that are focused on sustainability, there’s something on the site for whatever shopping interest you have.

While big box stores might be easier to access, you can’t always get the variety and uniqueness you’d find on Etsy, especially when it comes to hard-to-find items like gender-neutral kids clothing.

If you’re on the hunt for baby clothes that aren’t overwhelmingly pink and blue, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Etsy shops that won’t try and label your little one.

Below, 17 Etsy shops to find gender neutral baby clothing:

  • 1 Willow Co Design
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/579936018/gender-neutral-baby-organic-baby-shirt?ref=shop_home_active_1" targ
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 2 Lovely Lyra Organics
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/609741825/organic-unisex-black-and-cream-dot-baby?ref=shop_home_active_53" ta
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 3 2 Sweet Cheeks
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/608620827/black-linen-romper-gender-neutral-baby?ref=shop_home_active_2" targ
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 4 Baby Sprouts Company
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/babysproutsco?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 5 Two Black Rabbits
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/TwoBlackRabbits?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 6 Natural Supply Company
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/NatureSupplyCompany?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 7 Village North Baby
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/VillageNorthBaby?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 8 Bandi Cute Designs
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/bandicutedesigns?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 9 Sunny Afternoon
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/SunnyAfternoonAU?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 10 Arthur Amelia
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/ArthurAmelia?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 11 Little Dreamer Apparel
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/LittleDreamerApparel?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 12 Childs Life
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/Childslife?ref=l2-shopheader-name#about" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 13 Baby Dee & Me
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/BabyDeeAndMe?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 14 Skuttlebum
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/Skuttlebum?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 15 Freya Lillie
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/FreyaLillie?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 16 Raspberriez
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/Raspberriez?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.
  • 17 Paisley Prints Spokane
    Shop them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/PaisleyPrintsSpokane?ref=l2-shopheader-name" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy
    Shop them here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting Parents Shoppable Gender Neutral
17 Of The Best Etsy Shops For Gender Neutral Baby Clothes
CONVERSATIONS