24 Geometric Accent Tables That'll Energize Any Dull Space

This newest home decor trend is a bit rough around the edges, but we don’t mind.
The exploring of geometric shapes and prints in furniture and home accessories isn’t necessarily new for the interior design world, but as more home owners look for quick and easy ways to refresh tired rooms on a budget, they’re beginning to explore new angles, too.
From gold accent tables and glass-top end tables, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite geometric tables that’ll give boring rooms new life.
Below, 24 geometric accent tables that’ll energize any tired ol’ room:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.