04/23/2018 04:39 pm ET

24 Geometric Accent Tables That'll Energize Any Dull Space

Refresh your home with a new angle.
By Brittany Nims

This newest home decor trend is a bit rough around the edges, but we don’t mind. 

The exploring of geometric shapes and prints in furniture and home accessories isn’t necessarily new for the interior design world, but as more home owners look for quick and easy ways to refresh tired rooms on a budget, they’re beginning to explore new angles, too. 

From gold accent tables and glass-top end tables, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite geometric tables that’ll give boring rooms new life. 

Below, 24 geometric accent tables that’ll energize any tired ol’ room: 

  • 1 Metal Triangle End Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wrought-studio-mcniel-metal-triangle-end-table-vark5721.html" targ
    Wayfair
    Get it from Wayfair
  • 2 Banks Geometric Side Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/banks-geometric-side-table" target="_blank">Urban Outfitters</a>.&n
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it from Urban Outfitters
  • 3 Pemberly Row Geometric Accent End Table
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Pemberly-Row-Geometric-Accent-End-Table-in-Gold/a22e700176cf4ae380a042826d664815"
    Jet
    Get it on Jet
  • 4 Umbra Lexy Side Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Umbra-Lexy-Table-White-Natural/dp/B01N2YYS84?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank
    Amazon
    Get it from Amazon
  • 5 Southern Enterprises Justine Black Mirrored Accent Table
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Southern-Enterprises-Justine-Black-Mirrored-Accent-Table/7454b50662c34d7b812c7e652
    Jet
    Get it on Jet
  • 6 Touraco Accent Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.target.com/p/touraco-accent-table-brown-white-opalhouse-153/-/A-53016792" target="_blank">Ta
    Target
    Get it from Target
  • 7 Calo Indoor/Outdoor Side Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/calo-indooroutdoor-side-table3?category=furniture-end-tables&amp;colo
    Anthropologie
    Get it from Anthropologie
  • 8 Hollyce Side Table
    Get it from<a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/s-tbl-hollyce" target="_blank"> Urban Outfitters</a>.&nbsp;
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it from Urban Outfitters
  • 9 Dexter Geometric Storage Accent Table
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/dexter-geometric-storage-accent-table/c2d5aa28ac5b4e12a1954f0b0eb1c77f" target="_b
    Jet
    Get it on Jet
  • 10 Geometric Brass Glass Top Accent Table
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Geometric-Brass-Glass-Top-Accent-Table/c55fa0c70b864fc7bdcea80792d3c58a" target="_
    Jet
    Get it on Jet
  • 11 Arie Octagonal End Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Stone-Beam-Octagonal-Table-Natural/dp/B074KMVDPY?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_b
    Amazon
    Get it from Amazon
  • 12 IMAX Energetic Indoor Garden Stool Side Table
    Get it&nbsp;on <a href="https://jet.com/product/IMAX-Energetic-Indoor-Garden-Stool/bb88fc67f5f84192b5265ec42610c783" target="
    Jet
    Get it on Jet
  • 13 Rocco End Table In Silver
    Get it from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00B6BYU9O?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Amazon</a>.&nbsp;
    Amazon
    Get it from Amazon
  • 14 Hexagonal Inlay Side Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/hexagonal-inlay-side-table?category=furniture-end-tables&amp;color=01
    Anthropologie
    Get it from Anthropologie
  • 15 Jabiru Side Table With Drawer
    Get it from <a href="https://www.target.com/p/jabiru-side-table-with-drawer-light-brown-opalhouse-153/-/A-53021657" target="_
    Target
    Get it from Target
  • 16 Triangle Side Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/triangle-side-table" target="_blank">Urban Outfitters</a>.&nbsp;
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it from Urban Outfitters
  • 17 Varga End Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/mercury-row-varga-end-table-mcrr8632.html" target="_blank">Wayfair
    Wayfair
    Get it from Wayfair
  • 18 Lillyarn Casual Accent Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lillyarn-Casual-Accent-Living-Bedroom/dp/B0762N7YY8?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target=
    Amazon
    Get it from Amazon
  • 19 Carlisle Rustic Wood Nesting Tables
    Get it from <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/union-rustic-carlisle-rustic-wood-nesting-tables-unrs4984.html" ta
    Wayfair
    Get it from Wayfair
  • 20 Ancer Indoor/Outdoor Side Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/ancer-indooroutdoor-side-table?category=furniture-end-tables&amp;colo
    Anthropologie
    Get it from Anthropologie
  • 21 Tachuri Geometric Front Accent Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.target.com/p/tachuri-geometric-front-accent-table-brown-opalhouse-153/-/A-53021656" target="
    Target
    Get it from Target
  • 22 Colorfade Indoor/Outdoor Side Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/colorfade-indooroutdoor-side-table2?category=furniture-end-tables&amp
    Anthropologie
    Get it from Anthropologie
  • 23 Machado End Table
    Get it from <a href="https://www.jossandmain.com/Machado-End-Table-LOON2670-L442-K~LOON2670.html" target="_blank">Joss &amp;
    Joss and Main
    Get it from Joss & Main
  • 24 Wood Top Side Table
    Get it from <a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/3535-wood-top-side-table" target="_blank">Food52</a>.&nbsp;
    Food52
    Get it from Food52

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
