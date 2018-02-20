George And Amal Clooney Will March With Florida Shooting Survivors

The couple released a joint statement on Tuesday to announce they will be in attendance at March For Our Lives on March 24 in Washington, D.C. The demonstration was organized by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to push for an end to gun violence in schools.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” the couple said in a statement to Variety. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country.”

The two also pledged a donation dedicated to their twins, who were born this summer.

“In the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it,” they added.

Douglas students, including Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg and Alex Wind, have come together in the wake of the shooting to ask lawmakers to reform America’s gun laws and “demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today.”

Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Zendaya and Justin Bieber have already expressed their support of the march on social media with some communicating directly with the survivors.

Parkland Survivors and others that are standing up through the media are so brave and are true role models. I’m speechless at their courage. And so proud that these kids and young adults are our future. #GunControl #ParklandStudents The question now is will our leaders listen. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 19, 2018

Cameron good talking to you last night. All of your bravery is amazing. I stand with you guys. #march24 #marchforourlives https://t.co/oKG8MmhzaI — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 18, 2018

The Clooneys previously opened their wallets following the violence sparked by a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August. The couple donated $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit which aims to protect civil rights and combat hate groups.

At the time, President Donald Trump said protesters on “both sides” of the conflict in Charlottesville were to blame for the situation.