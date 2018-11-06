George Clooney Auctioning Off Harley-Davidson And Giving Up Motorcycle Riding

George Clooney has reached the end of the road, at least when it comes to motorcycle riding, his publicist confirmed Tuesday.

The actor, who is a well-known motorcycle enthusiast, has put one of his Harley-Davidson bikes up for auction to benefit Homes for Our Troops, which builds and donates specially adapted homes for veterans injured after 9/11. The 2017 Dresser Touring Ultra Limited FLHTK Harley-Davidson that Clooney is selling has 25 miles on the odometer, according to the eBay listing.

The listing says Clooney’s “wife Amal has told him he’s off two wheels for good.” His publicist, Stan Rosenfield, said the actor had decided for himself to give up motorcycles but had not specified why he had come to that conclusion.