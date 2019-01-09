George Conway used Twitter to make it crystal clear how he felt about President Donald Trump’s televised Oval Office address on Tuesday night.

The lawyer and husband of senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway retweeted multiple posts that were critical of both Trump and his speech, in which the president repeated several lies about immigration.

Conway has become a vocal critic of Trump in recent months, despite his wife’s close working relationship with the commander in chief. He reshared posts calling the address “bloody...awful,” “underwhelming,” “terrible” and “a mess for everyone involved.”

Now I see why Trump has never before given an Oval Office address. Just...bloody...awful. #TrumpAddress — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 9, 2019

My quick take on this speech: Huh? — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 9, 2019

Low energy.



No stamina!



Weak! Sad! — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 9, 2019

Despite what Trump has claimed, not a single mile of an extended wall has been built on the U.S.-Mexico border so far.https://t.co/t0LetfHvyk — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) January 9, 2019

There was nothing too interesting in that speech, and nothing too interesting about that speech. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 9, 2019

That’s it? — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 9, 2019

tonight was sort of a mess for everyone involved — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) January 9, 2019

An underwhelming speech by a president without a plan. https://t.co/4pTJq6tkUj — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) January 9, 2019

The national political equivalent of a meeting that could’ve been an email — Adam ⚡️ Sneed (@atsneed) January 9, 2019

Good grief, what speech were you watching, Rich? Both of tonight’s were terrible. https://t.co/kpxyEAesKi — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) January 9, 2019

10/

OK, I am a not a fan of Donald Trump’s.



But speaking as a former White House chief speech writer (for a president seen as a bad speaker), this was a TERRIBLE performance.

/end — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) January 9, 2019

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Trump's address on the border wall, annotated and fact-checkedhttps://t.co/rVtBy1NAU7 pic.twitter.com/NGqpxweZm5 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 9, 2019