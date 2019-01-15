George Conway, the husband of top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, continued to bash President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday.
The conservative attorney tweeted:
Conway was responding to former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s tweet:
In recent months, Conway has become an outspoken and vocal critic of the Trump administration that his wife so often defends on television. He also retweeted a slew of posts that were critical of Trump:
On Friday, Conway took Trump to task over the ongoing partial government shutdown: