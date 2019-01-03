George Conway Schools Trump About Mitt Romney's Election Statistics

George Conway used election statistics to call out Donald Trump after the president taunted Utah senator-elect Mitt Romney for losing the 2012 election to Barack Obama.
In response to Romney’s blistering opinion piece about him in The Washington Post, Trump posted a tweet on Wednesday discussing how he won “big” in the 2016 election:
Romney did lose the 2012 election to Obama. However, Trump failed to note that he gained a smaller 46.1 percent of the national vote in 2016 compared with Romney’s 47.2 percent four years earlier.
Conway, a vocal Trump critic whose wife is White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, was more than happy to highlight the point:
On Tuesday, Conway roasted Trump for attempting to take credit for low gas prices: