01/19/2019 05:14 am ET

George Conway Tweets One Bit Of Advice For ‘Pathological Liar’ Trump

Kellyanne Conway's husband fired back at Trump's attack on the "fake news" media.
By Lee Moran

People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

That’s the gist of conservative attorney George Conway’s latest tweeted dig at President Donald Trump:

“In light of the fact that you are a pathological liar, you should not be heard to complain about inaccurate media reports,” Conway, the husband of top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, wrote late Friday.

Conway’s tweet was in response to Trump’s latest attack on the “fake news” media, which came after special counsel Robert Mueller’s office cast doubt on elements of a BuzzFeed report that alleged Trump had instructed his former fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.

