President Donald Trump claimed Friday that he had been “totally” cleared following the release of the sentencing recommendations for his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
“Totally clears the President,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you!”
George Conway — husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — had a different take on the recommendations of federal prosecutors in New York.
Namely, the part that stated “Cohen himself has now admitted, with respect to both payments, he acted in coordination with and at the direction of Individual-1.” The “payments” were those made to two alleged Trump mistresses during the 2016 presidential campaign. “Individual-1” is Trump.
Here’s how Conway, a longtime critic of Trump, responded:
Conway’s post went over well on Twitter, including with comedian Kathy Griffin: