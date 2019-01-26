George Conway went all in with his latest attack on President Donald Trump.

The conservative attorney, who is married to Trump’s top aide and adviser Kellyanne Conway, went on a blistering tweet binge Friday, calling Trump a “joke” and “an incompetent fool.”

It followed Trump’s temporary backtracking over his demands that Congress allocate money for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which saw him strike a deal to reopen the federal government after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Conway also mockingly rewrote the title of Trump’s 1987 memoir, The Art Of The Deal.

Art of the Fool https://t.co/37994oNZaL — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 25, 2019

This used to be his signature move after colossally screwing up. But there’s no Chapter 11 for presidencies. https://t.co/t1sFcYZqiy — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 25, 2019

The only joke in here is Trump. https://t.co/xplxbwGrhJ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 26, 2019

An important point. Even before today, a large portion of the people who tell pollsters they “approve” of Trump only do so “somewhat.” They know he’s an incompetent fool. Even some of the die-harders will quietly concede it—but he’s the only incompetent fool they have. https://t.co/HjzbCtHORL — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 26, 2019

Conway later shared the Merriam-Webster dictionary’s report on spikes in search for the term “cave.”

📈We're seeing a 1500% spike on 'cave' this evening.https://t.co/JViVy90Lmy — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 25, 2019

And he suggested this would be a better word to describe the president: