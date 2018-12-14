MEDIA
12/14/2018 05:22 am ET

George Conway Appears To Fact-Check Wife Kellyanne Conway After Bonkers CNN Interview

Conway posted a blistering tweet about Donald Trump soon after his wife defended the president on CNN.
By Lee Moran

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway duked it out with CNN’s Chris Cuomo for 39 long minutes on Thursday’s broadcast of “Cuomo Prime Time.”

The pair sparred over multiple topics, with Conway denying that President Donald Trump had lied about what he knew regarding hush-money payments to women who allegedly had affairs with him.

Their debate, below, played out pretty much as it has done before:

However, a twist occurred after the conclusion of the show when Conway’s husband, George Conway posted this tweet:

Fellow Twitter users suggested that George Conway, a longtime critic of Trump, had fact-checked his own wife:

Cuomo’s CNN colleague, Don Lemon, also waded into the debate. 

“It is not a right for someone to come on CNN and lie and deflect,” Lemon told Cuomo. “This was a defective, dismissive and histrionic display of nonanswers.”

Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
