George Conway Suggests New Donald Trump Tweet May Break The Law

ASSOCIATED PRESS George Conway took aim at President Donald Trump over his tweet about Roger Stone.

President Donald Trump tweeted praise of his longtime adviser Roger Stone on Monday, after Stone had declared that he would never testify against the president.

The rest of the internet ― and especially George Conway ― groaned.

Over the weekend, Stone said on ABC’s “This Week” that there was “no circumstance” under which he would testify in the special counsel’s ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, “because I’d have to bear false witness” against Trump.

Roger Stone tells @ThisWeekABC he has had no contact at all with special counsel Robert Mueller's team.



"Again, where is the crime? I engaged in politics." https://t.co/ohtfZqgMsN pic.twitter.com/4nJYROW1kM — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 2, 2018

On Monday morning, Trump sung Stone’s praises for making such a declaration: “Nice to know that some people still have ‘guts!’”

“I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

George Conway, husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, soon suggested that Trump’s tweet might be considered witness tampering. He pointed to a statute in the U.S. Code that defines witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Conway, a longtime Trump critic despite the fact that his wife works for the president, also retweeted other pundits and journalists who quipped about Trump’s buttering up of Stone:

Trump’s post was part of his latest morning tirade against special counsel Robert Mueller and those involved in that investigation. Earlier, he fired at his former personal attorney Michael Cohen for taking a plea deal in the case.