George Foreman Just Challenged Steven Seagal To A No-Holds-Barred Fight

George Foreman wants to go the distance with Steven Seagal.
On Monday, the 68-year-old boxing legend used Twitter to challenge the 65-year-old action-movie star to a 10-round fight in Las Vegas.
“One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever,” Foreman tweeted.
He later clarified it would be “hand to hand” combat only, with “no weapons” allowed, and suggested the battle could be broadcast on pay per view.
With fellow boxer Floyd Mayweather earning a reported $100 million from his bout with UFC star Conor McGregor, it could mean a handsome payday for Big George.
It’s not currently clear what prompted Foreman to lay down the gauntlet to the “Under Siege” star. It may have something to do with Seagal’s recent comments on National Football League players who protest by taking a knee during the national anthem, however.
Seagal, a Michigan-born actor who became a Russian citizen in 2016, last week called the pregame protests “outrageous,” “a joke” and “disgusting.”
Seagal has yet to comment on the proposal